'Chehre' Release Date: Emraan Hashmi Shares Poster, Says 'Be Ready To Face The Game'

Ever since the makers of the upcoming film Chehre had announced the project, fans have been waiting to watch their favourite stars on the big screen. The release date of Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer had been announced before, but that was later pushed due to Coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest update, the film is slated to hit the screens on August 27.

Chehre gets a theatrical release date

Taking to their Instagram handles, Amitabh Bachchan posted a small clip from the movie which features him. Sharing the video, he wrote, “CAUTION You have been warned! Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai. #Chehre, releasing on 27th August in cinemas near you.” Emraan Hashmi too took to his Instagram handle and shared the same video with the same caption. Chehre will be the second Hindi film to hit the big screen post the second wave of pandemic after the Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom, which has taken the brave move of unlocking cinemas across the country.

On the announcement of the new release date, producer Anand Pandit shared, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that Chehre deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens." Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. Director Rumy Jafry shared, "We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabh Ji and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time."

IMAGE: EmraanHashmi/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.