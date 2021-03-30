'Chehre' Release Postponed Due To COVID-19, Emraan Hashmi Shares Statement

Seeing the sharp rise in the coronavirus cases daily, the makers of the upcoming film Chehre have postponed the release. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi is directed by Rumi Jaffery. Emraan took to Instagram and shared the official statement that revealed how owing to the pandemic and new guidelines, the makers are unable to release the film on the scheduled date of April 9 in theatres.

Chehre release date postponed

Expressing happiness of receiving an overwhelming response on the trailer, the note further mentioned that the makers have decided to make the film a theatrical experience for the viewers, hence they are figuring out a fresh release date. Till then, they urged the people to stay safe and take care of themselves as the virus has just multiplied in a few days. They also requested people to wear a mask and sanitize their hands whenever possible.

While captioning the post, the actor wrote, "The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinema soon. Until then, stay safe! Team #Chehre." Packed with a solid cast and spectacular storyline, viewers can expect an enjoyable, engaging time at the theatres. Amitabh's looks with a long white beard and a cap are just adding charm to the plot. Emraan had earlier shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Chehre Trailer. Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? #ChehreTrailer out now! Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April." (sic).

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the powerful action drama Mumbai Saga opposite John Abraham. The film that witnessed a spectacular opening on the first day, received love and appreciation from people who watched the film in theatres.

(Image credit: Instagram)