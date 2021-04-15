'Chehre' Release Postponed, Producer Anand Pandit Opens Up About The Film's Release On OTT

The second wave of Covid-19 has affected various Bollywood projects. Most recently, the Emraan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre release date was postponed. Many cast members took to their respective social media handles and announced that the release date of the movie was postponed. Recently, the producer of the movie Anand Pandit opened up about the movie's theatrical release.

Chehre release date postponed

Chehre is an upcoming mystery thriller movie which is directed by Rumi Jafry. Chehre cast includes Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film also features actors like Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The movie was initially scheduled to release on 9th April 2021 in theatres but was postponed due to rising cases of Covid -19. The makers of the movie and the star cast took to social media and announced the news. In the statement posted on social media, the team of Chehre wrote that they were thankful for all the love and support. The team had also urged the fans to wear a mask by indulging in creative wordplay and also asked them to use sanitisers.

The producer of the movie Anand Pandit recently shared a statement with the media, which was published by the Free Press Journal. He opened up about the movie's release date and also answered the question, will Chehre release on OTT platforms.

In the statement, Anand Pandit said that the movie had already managed to create so much buzz owing to its star cast, its stunning international locations and the dramatic and suspenseful theme. Answering the question of will Chehre release on OTT platforms, Pandit revealed that they had been approached by OTT platforms who wanted to stream the movie and also assured that the movie would get a grand, publicity-fuelled premiere.

The producer also went on to announce that the movie was a "larger-than-life film" that deserved to be premiered on the silver screen. He ended his statement by saying that he was a patient man and was quite optimistic as well.

Source: Anand Pandit Instagram