'Chehre' teaser: Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan promises to uncover the truth

Makers of the upcoming thriller film Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan have released the teaser. The film directed by Rumy Jafry is slated to hit the screen on April 9. The teaser begins with a powerful voice-over by Annu Kapoor who speaks to lengths about the real nature of human beings. In the 45 seconds teaser, Emraan, Amitabh Bachchan asks some pertinent questions about the kind of times all are living in. Amitabh emphasis the judgments delivered by the judiciary and how it has never done injustice to anyone.

Chehre teaser out now

Amitabh took to Twitter and shared the gripping teaser that has left his fans bowled over by the concept and great storyline. “Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai #ChehreTeaser out now. Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April,” he tweeted. Apart from the two ace actors, the movie also stars Raghubir Yadav and Krystle D'Souza in pivotal roles. Until last year, even actress Rhea Chakraborty was a part of the movie, however, the main posters do not mention her anywhere which gives rise to speculations about whether she is a part of the film or not. Rhea had shared several look posters on her social media handles last year. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

With Chehre, television star Krystel is all set to dip her toes in Bollywood. As per Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke to a tabloid and said that it is a dream launch for her and that there could not have been a better opportunity than this to share the screen with Amitabh and Emraan. She added that she always wanted to act in films and that she was offered movies before but things did not fall in place. She remarked that she got everything in her debut film, right from a great character, interesting story, to a dream cast and an amazing team. Earlier, Emraan had shared an intriguing poster that showed the two stars engrossed in a conversation.