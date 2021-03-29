'Chhalaang' Movie's Shooting Location: Here's Where Montu And Neelu's School Was Filmed

Chhalaang is a Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha sports comedy drama movie. Earlier titled as Turram Khan, the movie also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a significant role. As the movie makes its television premiere today, here is a look at all the cities and villages that were the key ones of Chhalaang movie's shooting locations.

Chhalaang movie's shooting location in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the shooting of Chhalaang was done in sets built in Film City, Goregaon. Film City, has been the heart of a majority of Bollywood movies' shooting locations. Future Sports Arena in Goregaon has also been used for the shooting of Chhalaang, seemingly for the places where the cast is shown practising and running the races.

Rashmi Villa is also listed as one of Chhalaang's shooting locations in the movie's credits. Rashmi Villa is a 100-year old heritage villa in Malad, Mumbai. It has over 50 rooms, and has served as a shooting location for many movies. It has been restored to its original state by the owners with authentic Victorian antique furniture and has had over a hundred commercial ads and movies shot there. Many actors like Madhuri Dixit, Kay Kay Menon, Padmini Kolhapure, Kunal Kemmu, Prabhudeva and others have had their movies shot in this villa.

Chhalaang movie's shooting location in Hyderabad

Chhalaang has been shot across Hyderabad. The key locations that add the essence of Hyderabad to the movie have been shot at authentic locales in the city. For instance, the school that Montu, Neelu and Inder Mohan teach at, is an actual Government school there named Dujana Government Shcool. Parts of the movie have also been show at Orchid, Khungai Village, Buddha Garden, and Baba New Star Dhaba, Village Silana.

Key spots from Chhalaang was also located in Hyderabad. The spot where Montu and his friends go about disrupting couples' Valentine's Day celebrations, including those of Neelu's parents, was shot at Jhajjar Tombs, Bahadurgarh Road. Real life Bikaner Sweets Shop, Jhajjar became the sweets shop that Jatin Sarna's character in Chhalaang, Dimpy, works in.

