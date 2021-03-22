'Chhapaak' Box Office Collection: Check Out The Lifetime Earnings Of The Movie

Chhapaak is a 2020 drama movie that revolves around the real-life incident of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film revolves around a girl named Malti who falls victim to an acid attack and is forced to go through a disturbing ordeal of court procedure while trying to seek justice for herself and many other women like her. The film was released on January 10, 2020. For the people wondering about the Chhapaak box office collection, here's everything you need to know.

Chhapaak box office collection

Chhapaak initially did get a very good response from the audience because of its subject matter. According to a report by Box Office India, the film collected around Rs 4.46 crore on the first day of its release. On the opening weekend, the collection went around Rs 17.49 crore. At the end of the first week, the film reached around Rs 17.49 crore but after that, the movie started declining gradually and the total box office collections of Chhapaak at the domestic box-office halted around Rs 32.55 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film wasn't able to create much buzz either as it earned around $1,650,000 in its lifetime at the international box-office.

The film stayed in theatres for three weeks. On Day 3 of its release, the film collected its largest sum at the box office of around Rs 7.35 crore. The film got a good response from the critics but other major movie releases in theatres like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released on the same day crushed the buzz around the movie and gradually the earnings of Chhapaak were declined. The film was made on a budget of around Rs 50 crores.

Chhapaak revolves around the story of Malti who was attacked with acid in a busy market street. She then fights bravely to seek justice at the court. Meanwhile, Malti is looking for a job and Amol hires her to work at his organization that helps acid attack victims. Malti then becomes the face of acid attack survivors and brings justice for all the victims by helping the court in creating new penal codes for acid attack victims.

