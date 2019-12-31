Chhapaak, Laxmmi Bomb And Other Much-anticipated Films Of 2020

Every year, the Bollywood industry delivers a series of multiple hits. While some of the films do not make it to the top, they definitely win a place in the hearts of its fans and sometimes, even the most anticipated films turn out to be huge disappointments. While the Box Office success of the films is totally unpredictable, some films are much more anticipated when compared to the other. Here is a list of a few of the most anticipated films of the year 2020.

Most awaited films of the year 2020

Chhapaak

Chhapaak is a biopic based on a real-life acid attack survivor. The film revolves around a young woman who tries to rebuild her life after a man throws acid on her face on a public street in New Delhi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massay, and Ankit Bisht in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is the official Bollywood remake of the popular Tamil film Kanchana. The horror-comedy marks the directorial debut of Raghava Lawrence. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 5, 2020. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Tusshar Kapoor.

KGF: Chapter 2

This period-action drama is directed by Prashanth Neel. Originally made in Kannada, it is one of the most anticipated films after the popularity of its first part. The film stars Yash in the lead role while Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist. Set to hit the screens in April 2020, the film also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The film is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. It is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film will revolve around the issue of homosexuality and the stigma around it. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Sunita Rajwar.

'83 The Film

'83 is a biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The film revolves mainly around the year 1983 when India won its first Cricket World Cup and the preparation that it took to reach there. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Bhasin, and Hardy Sandhu.

