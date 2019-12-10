'Chhapaak' Trailer Gets Thumbs Up From Alia Bhatt As She Calls It 'very Moving;' See Pic

Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak on her Instagram story. The Raazi actor also shared a heartfelt caption to this story. Read on to know more about this sweet gesture by Alia Bhatt for Deepika Padukone and her film Chhapaak.

Alia Bhatt shares Chhapaak’s trailer

The trailer of Deepika Padukone’s movie Chhapaak was released today, December 10, 2019. Apart from playing the lead role, Chhapaak also marks Deepika Padukone’s debut as a producer. The film is based on the life of an acid-attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak has been directed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. The trailer of the film has been receiving a positive response online.

Deepika Padukone film Chhapaak is not only garnering praise from the audience but also from her colleagues in the industry. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and applauded Deepika Padukone’s new film. The Raazi actor shared the trailer of Chhapaak on her Instagram story. Alia Bhatt apart, from sharing the trailer of Chhapaak, also added a heartfelt caption to it. In her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt tagged Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar and called them special. She also mentioned that the trailer of Chhapaak was moving.

Deepika Padukone also responded to this sweet gesture by Alia Bhatt. She called Alia the nickname ‘Aaloo B’ and thanked her for sharing the trailer of Chhapaak. Check out the stories of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone here.

The trailer of Chhapaak has been receiving a great response online. At the time of writing, the Chhapaak trailer was trending on YouTube and cemented its No.1 spot on the list. The Chhapaak trailer starts with people protesting about the issue and also mentions the Nirbhaya rape case as an important aspect of the protests. As the trailer progresses, Deepika Padukone as her lead character Malti can be seen suffering the consequences of the acid attack. Deepika Padukone has transformed into various life stages of Malti for this film and this evident in the trailer as well. Check out the Chhapaak trailer here.

