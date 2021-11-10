Chhath Puja 2021: Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee Extend Heartfelt Wish On The Occasion

One of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in the Nothern part of India is Chhath Puja. On this day, the worshipers extend their gratitude towards Lord Surya for giving light and energy to Earth. The four-day festival is mostly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Chhath Puja 2021 began on November 8 and will conclude on November 11. The festival is celebrated on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Karthik. While the first day is known as Nahay Jhay, the next one is called Kharna. The smell of delicious sweets, everyone dressed up in beautiful traditional clothes and people praying in the temples and on the banks of rivers is what Chhath Puja is all about. A very difficult fast is observed by women. They visit several places to offer Arghya and Prasad to Surya Dev. As the festival is widely celebrated, several Bollywood stars extended their heartfelt wishes to their fans on the occasion.

Hrithik Roshan and Manoj Bajpayee wish fans on Chhath Puja 2021

Hrithik Roshan wishes his fans on the auspicious occasion every year without fail. This year also the actor took to his Twitter handle to extend his heartwarming wish. He wrote, "Chhath Puja ke mahoparv par, sabhi ko meri taraf se dher saari shubhkamnaaye. (On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, my heartfelt wishes to everyone)."

छठ पूजा के महापर्व पर, सभी को मेरी तरफ से ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं… 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 10, 2021

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee hails from Bihar. The actor has deep roots in his home state and is often seen following traditions. On the occasion of Chhath Puja 2021, the Family Man actor wished his fans via Twitter. He wrote, "Chhath Puja ki hardik shubhkamnaye. (Wishing you a very Happy Chhath Puja!!)"

छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ !! 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 10, 2021

Pankaj Tripathi's plans for Chhath Puja 2021

Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi also hails from Bihar and is celebrating the festival in his hometown Patna this year. In an interview with ANI, the actor expressed his excitement about the festival. He also shared how he would celebrate the festival and said, "I am currently in Bihar only and I am immensely happy to celebrate this year's Chhath Puja in my hometown after so many years. Chhath Puja is the biggest festival in Bihar." "We all people meet and worship nature throughout the four-day festival together", he added.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan/PTI