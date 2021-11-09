Chhath Puja 2021: Pankaj Tripathi To Celebrate The Festival In A 'low-key' Way In Patna

Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across the Indian states of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and, Jharkhand, and the southern parts of Nepal. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is currently in his hometown Patna, revealed how he would be celebrating this festival.

Pankaj Tripathi said he and his family would be keeping their celebrations 'low-key' this year due to the pandemic.

Pankaj Tripathi celebrates Chhath Puja 2021 in Patna

Pankaj Tripathi is currently in his hometown Patna to celebrate the festival of Chhath Puja. The actor while talking to ANI expressed his excitement and shared how he will be celebrating the festival this year. He said, "I am currently in Bihar only and I am immensely happy to celebrate this year's Chhath Puja in my hometown after so many years. Chhath Puja is the biggest festival in Bihar. We all people meet and worship nature throughout the four-day festival together."

Tripathi explained that he and his family would be keeping their celebrations 'low-key' this year due to the pandemic. He said, "But

due to the COVID-19 pandemic, my family will keep it low-key only. We will avoid performing the rituals in crowded places. Instead of going to the riverside, we will create a small pool system at our home and offer prayers to the sun god from there only."

The Mirzapur actor also shared his fond memories from his childhood days and said, "After Chhath Puja, a special play used to stage in my village in Belsand. As a kid, every year I would go there and perform in front of many devotees. I consider those plays as my first school of acting. Acting in those plays sowed the seed and it was the first step taken towards realising my passion."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, the movie is a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh in her Bollywood debut. He will also be seen in the biographical sports film '83 based on the Indian Cricket team that won the Cricket World Cup in 1983.

Image: Instagram/@pankaj_tripathi_daily