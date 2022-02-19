Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Film On King's Younger Avatar 'Bal Shivaji' Announced

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was celebrated with fanfare across Maharashtra and other parts of the country on Saturday. Netizens, politicians, and celebrities of the film industry marked the occasion by paying tributes to the Maratha leader, hailing his valiant efforts on the battlefield and posting pictures, songs, and videos from some of the adaptations of his life.
There was another big announcement on Shivaji Jayanti in the film industry as far as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was concerned. A new film Bal Shivaji is being made and the makers chose the right occasion to make the announcement. The film seems to focus on the growing up years of Shivaji on his journey as a ruler in the 17th century.
The film is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav.
The makers announced the film with an animated video, where one could hear the roar of a tiger with a glimpse of a seemingly younger Chhatrapati Shivaji. There was a sword around him as he stood on the edge of a fort, while the sun rose from behind the mountains.
"Lahan aso va motha vagh 'vagach' asto," read the tagline accompanying the motion poster, which meant, "Be it young or adult, a tiger remains a tiger.'
The makers also unveiled the English version of the poster, which had the tagline, "Better to live one year as a tiger, than hundred as a sheep."
Ravi Jadhav is known for his work Balak Palak, Balgandharva and the national Award-winning Natarang. The film is being produced by the filmmaker as well, along with Anand Pandit, Eros international and Sandeep Singh.
The shooting of the film is expected to start in June this year and it was being made in Hindi and Marathi.
Netizens too shared their thoughts on the announcement. Some felt the film was set to a 'blockbuster' and that they felt 'goosebumps' seeing the video. Some suggested names of actors like Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan, Sharad Kelkar, after which they were corrected them that the character was of a younger Shivaji. Their suggestions included music from Ajay-Atul and technical brilliance.
