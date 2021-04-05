Chhattisgarh Encounter: Anupam Kher Mourns Jawans' Martyrdom, Says 'won't Forget'

Actor and author Anupam Kher recently took to Twitter and condoled the death of 22 Jawans who were martyred in a massive encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on April 3. The actor demanded revenge for the loss of lives. At the time of publishing, Home Minister Amit Shah is on his way to the area to take stock of the situation and will also meet the injured jawans at the hospital.

Anupam Kher mourns death of soldiers

The actor penned his anger where he mentioned the importance of seeking revenge for the 'martyrdom of the soldiers' who lost their lives in such a deadly face-off. Further, he condoled the death of the soldiers and offered his 'heartfelt sympathy to the families of these Jawans.' At last, he concluded the post and wrote, "Neither we shall forget nor let them forget. There is a lot of sadness and indignation in the heart."

Chhattisgarh encounter

The security forces were met with nearly 400 Maoists who opened fire upon the jawans. The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. At least 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation. According to the initial reports, the encounter lasted for over 3 hours and severe damage was inflicted on the Maoists as well.