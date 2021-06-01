Chhavi Mittal Documents Postpartum Weight Loss Journey, Answers Queries Of Fans

Actress Chhavi Mittal took to Instagram and shared a video while documenting her Postpartum weight loss journey. Apart from giving a glimpse into her weight loss journey, the actress even penned a strong note on body positivity and explained how she lost weight after the birth of her children and still has a mix of good and bad days. In the clip, she shared pictures of her stretch marks and the changes that her body went through during her journey. The latter part of the video has pictures of Chhavi after her drastic transformation.

Chhavi Mittal's powerful note on postpartum weight loss

Chhavi has two children - son Arham and daughter Areeza. Along with the video, the actress added a dose of inspiration and wrote, “Fitness is my passion. Postpartum weight loss was just a side effect. My body has its good days and bad days, but I love my body the way it is! And why not, it gave me two amazing babies who define my whole world.FYI, today is a good day #postpartumweightloss.” Chhavi Mittal is married to writer Mohit Hussein, with whom she co-owns Shitty Ideas Trending. The actress is often seen sharing videos and pictures from her workout regime along with her husband while shelling out major love goals. ‘

Fan of the actress who was curious to know more about the actress stormed the comment section with their questions on weight loss. One of the users asked her about how much time she took to come back into shape. Chhavi responded and wrote, “I didn't count to be honest.. maybe around 9-10.” Another user asked her to share her diet plan to which she gave them the link to her previous post where she had already done that. A third follower asked Chhavi about the ways she got rid of the stretch marks to which the actress replied, “I’ll do a video on it soon.” The actress even gave a sharp reply to a user who wrote about her body weight which was not as obese as others. Chhavi wrote, “I don't see why the comparison needs to be with another person? My competition is ALWAYS with myself. There is no happiness in competing with others. And I did lose 17 kgs. This may not be good for someone who's 200 pounds, but is surely fear for me.”

The actress earlier in her conversation with Hindustan Times had spoken about her fondness for workouts and how she believes it might help others as well. She shared that she was bombarded with a lot of questions from mothers who were asking her about how to go about fitness. Though she could not answer everyone separately, so she decided to write a blog but, later, she realized that many were not fond of reading. So, compiling it in the form of a video was the best thing that Chhvai said occurred to her to reach out to many. She even received a good response from the people. Chhhavi at last concluded and said that being on social media, she realizes to share certain things that would add value in the lives of the people.

IMAGE: chhavihussein/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.