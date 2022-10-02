'Chhello Show' Director Reacts To Film's Comparisons With 'RRR'; 'We Don’t Have Money...'

Chhello Show director Pan Nalin recently opened up about the film's comparison with SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR, which was the top contender for India's Oscar entry. The filmmaker mentioned that the media and people in the country go after 'big stars and glamour', adding that the Chhello Show team is completely relying on the movie's strength.

He also remarked that they don't have a "money machine" backing them, adding that audiences should make a choice after watching the Gujarati film, which is set to hit theatres on October 14.

Chhello Show helmer Pan Nalin reacts to the film's comparisons with RRR

Reacting to people's opinion on RRR having an edge over Chhello Show as it received immense praise from critics overseas, Nalin told Indian Express, "In our country, media and people talk about the glamour and big stars more. We have got awards at several film festivals in America. We have got really good international distributors, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Orange Studio for the US and European markets, respectively. We don’t have a money machine behind us but we are relying on the strength of our movie."

He added, "Samuel Goldwyn is organising screenings of Chhello Show in the US. Last year, I was invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. So, I can organise screenings too. I just want people to watch the film and decide."

More about Chhello Show

Chhello Show or Last Film Show revolves around a nine-year-old boy who falls in love with cinema after he makes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends the whole summer watching films from the projection booth. It stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali and others in important roles. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June and will be released in the Indian theatres on October 14.

