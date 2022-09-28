'Chhello Show': Vidya Balan Says 'bring Home The Oscar'; Arjun Kapoor Sends Best Wishes

Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show, also known as Last Film Show, is India's official entry to the Oscars 2023. The movie, which will soon hit the theatres, was unanimously chosen by a selection committee, set up by the Film Federation of India. While the makers of the movie recently unveiled its much-awaited trailer, many Bollywood stars, including Vidya Balan and Arjun Kapoor, wished them the best for the Academy Awards.

Vidya Balan is seemingly rooting for the upcoming film Chhello Show as she expressed her excitement for the audience to watch it. Sharing the official trailer of the movie, the Mission Mangal star wrote, "Oooo I can’t wait for the world to watch and fall in love with ChhelloShow LastFilmShow … All The Best @roykapurfilms @PanNalin DheerMomaya @Orange_Studio_ MonsoonFilms @PicturesPVR @iamrichameena @Malvika25 @LastFilmShow1 Bring home the OSCAR."

Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories to send his best wishes to the film's team. The actor shared the Last Film Show's trailer and wrote, "Makes me very happy that this heartfelt story about a small boy with a big dream is India's official entry to the Oscars 2023." "A true tribute to the magic of cinema. Way to go, team LastFilmShow! Bring it home," he added.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana also congratulated the film's team. The Dhadak star wrote, "Congratulations on being India's official entry to the Oscars! This is huge (red heart) so proud." On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana penned, "Congratulations team Chhello Show."

More about Chhello Show

Chhello Show stars Bhavin Rabari, who plays the lead role of Samay, a young Gujarati boy. The film follows the story of Samay, who falls in love with cinema after his first encounter with it. Despite falling into a lot of trouble, Samay watches several films and also expresses his wish to study them. Helmed by Pan Nalin, the film also features Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the theatres on October 14, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@vidyabalan/@arjunkapoor/@roykapurfilms