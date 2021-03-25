'Chhichhore' Actor Anud Singh Dhaka Recalls Improvising Scene To Get Noticed

As late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore bagged a National award, actor Anud Singh Dhaka recalled how he managed to get noticed in the film. The actor shared a fun story from the sets of Chhichhore. Interestingly, during his recent conversation with SpotBoye, Anud expressed his happiness of being a part of Chhichhore. He asserted that though his role didn't have a long screen presence, he learned a lot under the guidance of Nitesh Tiwari.

Chhichhore actor Anud shares a BTS story

As mentioned above, Anud revealed he improvised the overall scene to get the screen time in the film. Singh said he was one of the students, who played the role of Hostel no 4 Bike Freshie. He remembered the scene where Bewda, played by Saharash Kumar Shukla was hospitalised and as per the plot, Singh's character had to come and say the word 'Bewda'; that's it.

Anud shared that the problem in his mind was that he needed some more individual on-screen time. And, for the same, when the whole scene was enacted, he improvised it in such a manner that he got a little more noticed. Anud told that he came running, panting heavily, said- 'Bhailog' then paused and then panting heavily again and finally said 'Bewda'. And, this is how he got noticed in Chhichhore by many people from the audience.

As his conversation moved further, Anud Singh Dhaka added that he thinks that even director Nitesh Tiwari too noticed him as the actor got an opportunity to share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for a TV commercial directed by Nitesh. While praising Nitesh, Anud said that if given a chance he would love to work with Tiwari again. To conclude his conversation, Anud added that Nitesh is the gem of a person, brilliantly sorted and knows how to bring the best out of an actor.

The film starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the main leads won the 67th national award in the Best Film category, on Monday. Prateik Babbar and Varun Sharma, who were part of the film, expressed their gratitude via social media. Meanwhile, Tahir Raj Bhasin said in a statement that it is a big win for the team and also a day to remember Sushant Singh Rajput.

(Source: Anud Singh Dhaka IG)