'Chhichhore' Clocks 2 Years: Tahir Raj Bhasin Explains How The Film Changed His Life

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starred together in the 2019 film Chhichhore. The film also had Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Prateik Babbar playing pivotal roles. As the film recently clocked two years, its team celebrates and remembers several moments from its shoot. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who played the role of Derek in the movie, recently revealed how it changed his life.

Talking to ANI, Tahir Raj Bhasin revealed Chhichhore changed his life. In the chat, the actor first thanked producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Nitesh Tiwari for the film. He also remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and thanked him for an unbelievable shooting experience. The actor recalled shooting for the films and revealed his time at IIT Bombay boy's hostel was his fondest memory. He said, "Hostel 4, on which the film is based, really exists and shooting in the corridors and canteens helped get the entire cast to reminisce their own college life and instantly bond."

Tahir Bhasin then shared how Nitesh Tiwari is particular about his films, due to which he had to go through four months of training with national-level sports coaches. He also shared how Sushant Singh Rajput's dedication to the film was motivating for him. He said, "Watching Sushant work and spending time with him behind the scenes was an absolute joy. His focus and complete commitment to his personal growth was very motivating to watch." The Mardaani actor further praised Sajid Nadiadwala for the film. He said, "Sajid Nadiadwala has an instinct for great scripts, watching him mentor the project yet give the actors their space is huge learning in leadership." "One of my proudest moments, after we premiered the film, was when he congratulated me on how Derek had turned out in the film," he added.

Celebrating the film's second anniversary, Tahir also shared an Instagram post. He shared a video compilation of several clips from the movie. In the caption, the actor mentioned how he is reminiscing about the film. He wrote, "Thinking back to the amazing energy on this set and all our excitement before the release :) Celebrating the mad ride and 2 years of Chhichhore . 🧨🎊."

Image Credit: PTI AND ETCBOLLYWOOD'S TWITTER