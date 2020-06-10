'Chhori' Director Vishal Furia Feels No One Is Doing Enough Justice To Horror Genre

Vishal Furia and Nushrat Bharucha have teamed up for remaking a Marathi horror film titled, Chhori. Recently, the director of the film gave a statement to the media where he talked about the horror genre of films. He talked about how his film will be filling a gap that is created as no filmmakers in India are making such films. Read here to know more.

Read Also | Nushrat Bharucha Will Lead 'Chhori', The Hindi Remake Of Hit-Marathi Horror 'Lapachhapi'

Chhori director on the situation of horror film genre

Chhori director Vishal Furia, in a statement given to the media, expressed how he believes that there have been some good attempts to make a nice horror film but how there has not been a concrete movement towards making serious Indian horror movies. “Horror is such a strong genre because the impact remains with the audience for life and yet when I left the broadcasting industry to join the film industry, I found a gaping hole in this category. I realised no one is doing justice to it and felt I could contribute, that is why I started writing Lapachhapi,” said Vishal.

(picture: Vishal Furia PR team)

Read Also | Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha Show How To Slay The Indo-Western Look

He also opened up about how his Marathi film Lapachhapi won awards and how the remake of this film with Nushrat Bharucha in the lead will change the way Indian horror movies are perceived. "When it came to Lapachhapi, I had to strategically scale down my production given the budget constraints and limit the intensity of the film. But with the Hindi remake, we can scale-up the scares and now with Abundantia and L.A. based Crypt TV onboard - both of them who understand horror extremely well, we can go all the way," he added further. Chhori is being jointly produced by Abundantia’s Vikram Malhotra and Crypt TV’s Jack Davis.

Read Also | Bhumi Pednekar Or Nushrat Bharucha: Who Graced The Orange Outfit Like A Diva?

He then went on to talk about why his film was loved by Marathi moviebuffs. He expressed that the Marathi version which starred Pooja Sawant and Vikram Gaikwad in lead roles was the first full-length horror film in years. Vishal also specified what felt the need to make the movie in Marathi. He believed that the Marathi audience is evolved and appreciates good storylines.

“The movie did well. A year before it was released, it got selected to 20 international film festivals where it mostly won. We released the movie in July 2017 and it stayed on in the theatre for 11 weeks due to an amazing audience demand. All this, after shooting the movie in 15 days flat," said the filmmaker.

Read Also | Bhumi Pednekar's Leather Pants Or Nushrat Bharucha's Shorts; Whose Red Lowers Do You Love?

Vishal also expressed that he believes his film Chhori will connect with all audiences. He also added that he as taken inspiration from Stanley Kubrick, Polanski's works and has also been highly influenced by Spanish and Japanese horror movies. He also expressed how he is eagerly waiting to see how the Hindi audience responds to his craft.

Disclaimer: The above quotes have been provided by the spokesperson of the filmmaker

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.