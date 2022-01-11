Touted as one of the biggest horror flicks of the year, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii received critical acclaim for its gory and unique take on the horror/thriller genre. Along with its cinematography and direction, the cast of the movie received applause for their performance, in particular, Bharuccha who debuted in the particular with the film. Hoping to create the same magic, the makers have now decided to take Sakshi's story forward as they announced the sequel.

Fans were also treated with the announcement that Nushrratt Bharuccha will be reprising her role as Sakshi in the sequel as she also took to her social media to announce the same by writing, ''It’s your love and encouragement that’s bringing us back! Ecstatic to share with you that the world of Chhorii will get a new edition in 2023.#Chhorii2'' Talking about the same, director Vishal Furia recently opened up about how the actor is the only person that can successfully take Sakshi's story forward in the sequel.

Vishal Furia on Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii 2

The filmmaker described the 36-year-old actor as 'underrated' and revealed the reason behind approaching her for the role by stating, ''Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the most underrated actors of our industry. Films like 'Chhorii' and 'Ajeeb Daastaans' are testimonies to her talent. The sheer versatility which she possesses is extremely rare, which is one of the many reasons why I had decided to approach her for the supernatural thriller last year.''

He further said that he could not think of any other actor to play the role of Sakshi than Bharuccha by stating, ''I had full faith in her that she would be able to do justice to this role and that is exactly what happened. When I had the idea of continuing the story, I couldn't imagine doing it with any other actor. For me, Nushrratt had imprinted the character of 'Sakshi' and only she could have taken her journey ahead on the big screen.''

He concluded by expressing how excited he was to present the sequel to the audience and work with the actor again by saying, ''I am super excited to work with the team again to present an even more exciting and thrilling chapter of Sakshi's life in front of the world."

