Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently gearing up to step into the horror genre with her upcoming release, Chhorii. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, she and the director of the film, Vishal Furia, opened up about how the concept of Chhorii came about. The upcoming film will get its digital release via Amazon Prime Video on November 26.

Vishal Furia opened up about how the concept of Chhorii came into being

Furia mentioned that he wished to do something different in the horror genre and tell a story like never before. He called Chhorii a ‘classic horror film’ and mentioned that he also wished to highlight ‘social evil’ that exists in society through his upcoming film. Furia also urged the audience to encourage the horror genre, which has the ability to tell effective stories. He said,

“The idea was to use this genre to tell a story about something different. It is meant to be an effective, classic horror film, and not a horror-comedy film. I wished to use the horror genre for effective storytelling and to drill into the minds of the audience a certain social evil that exists in today’s society. That is where the story began to germinate and was written, with that message fitting into the story organically.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha also opened up about her process of choosing to be a part of Chhorii. She mentioned that she takes on roles in films that have her ‘reeled’ in and is eager to know what will happen next. She also mentioned that she listens to a narration or reads a script from an audience member’s perspective. She mentioned that if the plot and the sequence of events thrill and interest her, she happily hops on board. She said,

“My process is simple. I listen to a narration or read a script, as an audience member. If the characters, the story, the world keeps me intrigued and reeled in, if I can't keep the script down and need to know what's happening next, then I want to do that. Whether it makes you cry, laugh, whether it's thrilling you or scaring you, if the story is interesting to me, I want to do it.”

