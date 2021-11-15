'Chhorii': Nushrratt Bharuccha Announces Trailer Release Date Of Upcoming Horror Flick

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set for her foray into the horror genre with the upcoming horror film Chhorii directed by Vishal Furia. The film is set in a secluded village where her character encounters ghosts of children and a spirit called Chotti Mayi. The spine chilling teaser was enough to anticipate the forthcoming film, however, the makers are all set to release the trailer.

Nushrratt Bharuccha announces 'Chhorii' release date

Taking to her Instagram on November 15, the 36-year-old actor shared a new poster of the movie to announce the release date of the trailer. In the hair-raising poster, the actor can be seen holding a fearful expression with her hands on the wall as the ghosts look up on the other side of the wall. She shared the post with the caption, "The khauff of Chotti Mayi is set to begin! #Chhorii trailer out tomorrow. #ChhoriiOnPrime[sic]."

Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie will feature Bharuccha in the role of Sakshi along with Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Pallavi Ajay playing significant roles. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 26.

More on Nushrratt Bharuccha in 'Chhorii'

Known for appearing in romantic comedies and dramas, the actor opened up about her debut in the horror genre in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network. The actor revealed why she chose the movie by saying, "It really came down to the script, story and concept, and ofcourse whose doing to film'' and also credited the directed and believed 'the film was in the right hands in terms of creative sensibilities."

Furthermore, the actor opened up about her thought process behind choosing a movie by saying, ''My process is simple. I listen to the narration or read a script, as an audience member. If the characters, the story, the world keeps me intrigued and reeled in, if I can't keep the script down and need to know what's happening next, then I want to do that. We see a lot of that in a web show. When you do a web series, there's always that episode when you just have to watch the next one."

(Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha)