'Chhorii': Raj Mehta Lauds Nushratt's Acting Skills; Calls Her An 'excellent Performer'

Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star Nushrratt Bharuccha has stepped into the horror genre with her latest horror film, Chhorii, which is directed by Vishal Furia. The horror film finally hit the online streaming site, Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Chhorii was available to stream from midnight on Amazon Prime Video, and many watched the film in the wee hours. The film has garnered mixed reviews from the netizens.

Recently, Raj Mehta, who is currently gearing up for the release of his new project, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, took to his Instagram handle and heaped praise for Nushrratt. He informed his fans that he watched the film and further penned a lengthy note to compliment her.

Raj Mehta praises Nushrratt Bharuccha after watching Chhorii

Taking to the photo-sharing site, filmmaker Raj Mehta dropped the film's poster and praised Nushrratt. He wrote, "I have genuine appreciation and respect for people who use only effort and will to find their way forward in life. Have had the privilege of collaborating with many such artists and one of them headlines a film that releases today!"

"An excellent performer whose talent isn't even half-tapped yet! Congratulations on the release @nushrrattbharuccha! Chhorii streaming on @primevideoin now. Onwards and upwards bruh!!" Nushrratt reposted Raj's IG story and replied, "Bruh!!! Awww!!!" She also added a GIF that reads, "Priceless."

Chhorrii is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi. With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, Chhorii promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers surely would not want to miss out on. The plot revolves around a pregnant woman, who moves into a new house with her husband. The house, however, turns out to be haunted. The film was also screened at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa.

In the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha is seen in the role of Sakshi along with Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Pallavi Ajay playing significant roles. Known for appearing in romantic comedies and dramas, the actor opened up about her debut in the horror genre in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network. The actor revealed why she chose the movie by saying, "It really came down to the script, story, and concept, and of course whose doing to film'' and also credited the directed and believed 'the film was in the right hands in terms of creative sensibilities."

Furthermore, the actor opened up about her thought process behind choosing a movie by saying, ''My process is simple. I listen to the narration or read a script, as an audience member. If the characters, the story, the world keeps me intrigued and reeled in, if I can't keep the script down and need to know what's happening next, then I want to do that. We see a lot of that in a web show. When you do a web series, there's always that episode when you just have to watch the next one."

Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha/@raj_mehta