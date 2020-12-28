'Chi Chi Doesn’t Talk To You': Kiku Sharda Takes Witty Jibe At Krushna Abhishek

On the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek became the spotlight after Kiku Sharda took a dig at him for his feud with Govinda. This is not the first time when someone on the show has pulled Krushna's leg about his feud with Govinda.

In one of the previous episodes, when Krushna asked Chandan Prabhakar to name 'one thing that he can do while he cannot', Chandan said, "Main Govinda ke har episode mein perform kar sakta hu. Aap kar sakte hain (I can perform in every Govinda episode. Can you)?" A similar instance happened on the Varun Dhawan episode and this time it was Kiku Sharda pulling Krushna's leg.

Krushna told Kiku, "Chee chee aisi baat nahi karte (Don’t talk like this)." Kiku Sharda instantly threw a witty jibe and said, "Chi Chi to aapse baat nahi karte (Govinda doesn’t even talk to you)." For those unaware, Govinda is fondly called Chi Chi by his family members.

Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek recently opted-out of performing on The Kapil Sharma Show because his uncle Govinda was set to appear as a guest. Govinda then released a statement and said, “I am utterly sad to talk about this in public, but it is high time that the truth came out. I read the report about my nephew (Krushna Abhishek) not performing on a TV show as I was invited as a guest. He also spoke about our relationship. His statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless. I’ve frequently been at the receiving end of Krushna and Kashmera’s defamatory comments — mostly in the media and some on their shows and stage performances. I don’t understand what they are gaining from all this. My relationship with Krushna was strong since the time he was a child; my family and people from the industry have witnessed it. I feel that washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of misunderstandings in a family."

