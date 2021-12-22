'Chiggy Wiggy' Fame Kylie Minogue Says She Wants To Croon A Bollywood Track Again

Apart from taking the global audiences by storm with her peppy tracks, pop star Kylie Minogue became an overnight sensation in India after shaking a leg with Akshay Kumar in Chiggy Wiggy. The Australian singer looked every bit gorgeous as she crooned the track in Akshay Kumar's 2009 adventure flick Blue, whose music score was curated by AR Rahman. In a conversation with ANI, Kylie looked back at her Bollywood stint and noted that she would love to make a comeback in the industry.

"Working with AR Rahman was a real thrill. It was a rather different style for me and it kind of lived in its own world but what is surprising is how many people remember it and mention it to me. Maybe it's having a revival?" she quipped.

Kylie Minogue on making her Bollywood comeback after Chiggy Wiggy

The singer iterated that she wants to visit India soon and croon another Bollywood number. "I would really like to come to India and sing a song there once again. My previous visit and experience went way too fast,", she added.

The singer is currently reaping the success of her recent album Disco: Guest List Edition, released earlier last month. The star quipped that this reissue version gave her a chance to expand the album Disco and collaborate with amazing artists."The Guest List Edition was a chance to play, like the icing on the cake! Disco had been well received so this was a really fun opportunity to expand the album and to have these amazing collaborations. They were all recorded remotely but I have had the chance to perform with three of the artists, the only one remaining is Gloria Gaynor, so I can't wait for that!".

Kylie also spoke about her primitive years, noting that she started off her singing lessons at the age of 16 and made a demo tape at 17. "I thought this would be helpful for acting roles as I was considering this as my career at the time. I didn't know it might lead to a singing career. So, I had some technique but certainly not enough to prepare me for what was to come." She concluded by noting that one should always embrace individuality when it comes to singing.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @KYLIEMINOGUE