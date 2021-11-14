Children's Day: Bhumi Pednekar Appeals For Habitable, Green Planet For Future Generations

Children's Day is clocked every year on November 14, on the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, to celebrate young minds' immense potential for uplifting the future course of humanity. The occasion is also being celebrated to create awareness among common folk about protecting the interests of future generations and imparting them with a habitable and luscious planet. Myriad celebrities and eminent personalities come out to voice environmental issues that are stripping children away from their primitive years.

On Children's Day 2021, Bhumi Pednekar, an actor who has spoken up on occasions of World Nature Conservation Day, World Earth Day, Environment day, among others, took to her Instagram handle to share a thought-provoking note on preventing the younger ones from a dismal fate by taking preventive measures.

Bhumi Pednekar's thought-provoking note on Children's Day 2021

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, November 14, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor penned a long note, starting with the dire need to provide a habitable and abundant planet for the children. She further wrote, "Clean air, water, nutritious food and a green planet is their right. Our actions are stripping them away from their childhood. They should be attending school, playing in the open. Not be home in various lockdowns caused by disease outbreaks and toxic levels of pollution. Let's promise to make this world green again." Take a look.

Other celebrities like Anupam Kher also clocked the occasion on their social media handles. The actor uploaded a video of him sharing laughter-filled moments with the younger ones, and wrote," Let the laughter of the children remind us how we used to be!! #HappyChlidrensDay". Vaani Kapoor also shared a picture of her niece dancing on the actor's latest track Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and wrote, "And that's how we do it. My adorable niece Zaayah!!! #happychildrensday". Soha Ali Khan uploaded myriad candid glimpses of Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya, wherein they can be seen cherishing the father-duo bond. For the caption, she wrote," The Many faces of childhood". Other celebrities like Saba Ali Khan also shared a collage of her pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Inaaya.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @BHUMI PEDNEKAR