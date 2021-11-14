On the occasion of Children's Day, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned in embracing the child inside them. Many are taking a trip down memory lane, while others are sharing thoughtful messages for the well being of the future generation. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has also jumped the bandwagon by uploading a video montage of her children Viraajveer and Varushka Khurrana, with the track from her short film Toffee playing in the backdrop.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife made her directorial debut with Toffee, a heartwarming tale of friendship that defied class barriers. Kashyap is now working on her first feature film Sharmajee Ki Beti, which will also showcase children helming an intrinsic role. Tahira Kashyap noted that she immensely values this day as there's so much to learn from children.

Tahira Kashyap shares adorable video montage on Children's Day

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 14, Tahira uploaded the one minute clip, wherein her son Virajveer Khurrana can be seen playing the guitar, while Varushka is visible in fleeting glimpses. "I have always been inspired by children…their soul, energy, innocence, perception and it needs to be nurtured and protected." She further shed light on her projects, and noted," My first short film was on kids #toffee and my debut feature film #sharmajeekibeti which I just completed shooting has them play a very big role and it’s only because there is so much to learn from them."

"I value this day immensely as children inspire me like no one else! Happy Children’s Day!.... P.s- this song bachpan is from my first short film toffee! Very special" she stated. Tahira often updates her social media with fun-filled glimpses of her children. She is also celebrating the positive feedback on her book The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother, which encapsulates the journey of motherhood.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for the release of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor, will be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's social drama Doctor G, which will be released on June 17, 2022. He also has Anubhav Sinha's action thriller Anek, which is gearing up for a March 31, 2022 release.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAHIRA KASHYAP KHURRANA)