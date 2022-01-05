Chinu Shikari Dies: Fans Of Helen's Co-star In 'Piya Tu' Song Pay Their Heartfelt Tributes

Chinu Shikari was among the popular choreographers in Bollywood who recently passed away. The audience saw him in popular Bollywood numbers especially in the iconic RD Burman's song, 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' as he danced alongside the prominent actor, Helen.

It was recently revealed via social media that he passed away while the fans mourned the loss of a talented performer.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja fame Chinu Shikari dies

Pawan Jha recently took to his Twitter handle and posted two of the images of the late artist Chinu Shikari who earned fame from his appearance in the RD Burman's song, Piya Tu, with Helen. In the first one, he added a note from IFTCA that stated how they were sad to inform that they lost their choreographer member Mr Chinu Shikari and were praying for his departed soul. The statement read, "IFTCA feels sad to inform you that we lost Our Choreographer Member "Mr Chinu Shikari" today We at IFTCA pray for his departed soul R.I.P." In the second slide, he also added a snip of the artist from the Bollywood song, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja.

Chinu Shikari who lip synced #Pancham’s “Monica O my darling” on screen with Helen, left today for the another world..



Will always be part of Cinema history for those riveting frames.. #RiP



Information via #IFTCA pic.twitter.com/gLEDiMoPwM — Pavan Jha (@p1j) January 4, 2022

Several fans reacted to the news of Chinu Shikari's demise and expressed their grief at losing a talented performer. Some also wished for his soul to rest in peace while others dropped in flowers for him. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Chinu Shikari's demise.

God bless his soul — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) January 4, 2022

🌹 — Sanjay Gulati (@sanjaygul) January 4, 2022

RIP... — atul sharma (@atulysharma) January 4, 2022

Image: Twitter/@P1J