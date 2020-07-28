Chirag Paswan Dials Maha CM; Seeks CBI Probe In Sushant Singh's Death, Gets Assurance

Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan on Tuesday informed that he spoke with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and sought a CBI investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The LJP MP stated that Thackeray assured him that the Mumbai Police is investigating the case in-depth and that no one found guilty will be spared. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.

"CM Thackeray also said remarked that if there is a need for CBI investigation, he himself will order it," Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, Paswan said, "Definitely we want CBI inquiry. But if Mumbai Police or Bihar Police is investigating, we want the truth to come out. If Maharashtra Police has any details that are unknown to the public, they should share it. We need to know the reason behind Sushant's absence from the world today. Bihar CM should also speak to Uddhav Thackeray. Sushant Singh Rajput was famous internationally. If the CM is silent about such a famous personality than questions will be raised if the Bihar CM will be vocal if a normal person faces such a situation."

कल देर शाम महाराष्ट्र सी॰एम॰ आदरणीय @OfficeofUT जी से स्वर्गीय सुशांत सिंह राजपुत के जाँच के विषय पर बात की।मुख्य मंत्री जी ने बताया की जाँच में जितने भी नामों की चर्चा हो रही है मुंबई पुलिस सबको बुला कर पूछताछ कर रही है दोषी पाए जाने पर किसी को भी नहीं छोड़ा जाएगा। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) July 28, 2020

मैंने मुख्यमंत्री जी ने सी॰बी॰आई॰ जाँच करवाने से आदेश देने को कहा। जिस पर उन्होंने विश्वास दिलाया की मुंबई पुलिस गम्भीरता से काम कर रही है और जब कभी भी यह महसूस होगा की सीबीआई जाँच की ज़रूरत है वह खुद ही जाँच के आदेश दे देंगे। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) July 28, 2020

FIR lodged against Rhea Chakraborty

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna. The FIR has been lodged against the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Five other persons have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'. In his FIR Sushant's father has accused Rhea of conspiracy, taking money from him and abetting Rajput's suicide. Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost 20 days back for nearly 11 hours in the case.

Soon after the FIR was lodged on Tuesday, the Bihar Police on Monday sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death case. The Bollywood actor's death investigation is still underway by the Mumbai Police. Recently, filmmaker and producer Mahesh Bhatt was also summoned by the police regarding the case and he went on to record his statement. The filmmaker claimed that he had met the late actor only twice while asserting that his production house has always given newcomers a chance.

