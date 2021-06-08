Chiranjeevi Organises Vaccination Programme For Telugu Film Industry Workers, Shares Pics

Amid the rapid surge in coronavirus cases in India, Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela had announced a free vaccination drive for all Tollywood artists on behalf of his Corona Crisis Charity. The actor took to Twitter and shared a bunch of pictures while giving a glimpse of the vaccination drive and thanked the doctors and frontline workers for showing their sheer dedication towards the drive.

Chiranjeevi organises vaccination drive for Telegu workers

In one of the pictures, the actor along with the other members of the trust can be seen addressing the media while briefing about the cause. In another picture, several industry workers and journalists were seen getting inoculated. The drive has been organized in association with Apollo Hospitals and includes the spouses of eligible candidates. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Starting today #CoronaCrisisCharity (CCC) in collaboration with #Apollo247 & #ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust has commenced vaccination programme for Telugu film industry workers of 24 crafts, #MovieArtistsAssociation & #FilmJournalistsUnion.”

Earlier, Chiranjeevi had shared a video on Twitter where he gave a brief about how several workers and journalists can benefit from the drive. In the video, he said, "The eligible cine artistes and journalists can register for free vaccination through their unions or associations. If your spouse is 45, they can also get a free vaccination under this drive. We will prepare a schedule and vaccinate beneficiaries accordingly at Apollo Hospitals starting Thursday. Also, you will get free consultation for three months through Apollo 24/7". He added that the journalists and artists have to first register themselves via their respective organisations and unions. Along with other Telugu celebrities, Chiranjeevi started CCC last year in order to help the industry workers and artists after they got affected badly by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, as the country is grappling with the ongoing pandemic, to reduce the shortage of medical oxygen, megastar Chiranjeevi along with his son Ram Charan had launched ‘oxygen banks’ in Anantapur and Guntur districts via his Charitable Trust. "This morning from 10.30 AM in Anantapur and Guntur district centers. Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks will be available to the public in Khammam, Karim Nagar, and 5 other districts from tomorrow. No one should bother finding oxygen on time anymore," a tweet from Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust read.

Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life saving oxygen. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks @AlwaysRamCharan https://t.co/eRFpTIXOKe — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 26, 2021

IMAGE: PTI/KCHIRUTWEETS/Twitter

