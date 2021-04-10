Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan praise Pawan Kalyan's 'terrific' comeback with 'Vakeel Saab'

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who made his comeback into films after a long hiatus with courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, has been receiving appreciation for his latest release. Apart from his fans, industry stalwarts Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan also praised the actor for his spectacular acting and were mighty impressed by the impeccable storyline.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan in awe of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab

Chiranjeevi hailed the ‘riveting courtroom drama’ and congratulated the entire team for putting up a great show on the silver screen. “Terrific Act by @PawanKalyanRiveting courtroom drama with @prakashraaj@i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali #Ananya @MusicThaman #DOPVinod did a Fab job! Congrats to #DilRaju @BoneyKapoorji Dir #VenuSriram & Team.Most of all Hugely Relevant film on respecting women.#VakeelSaab WINS!.”

Ram Charan called the film ‘Power-Packed Blockbuster’ and considered it another ‘landmark’ film of Pawan Kalyan. “ONLY word I hear everywhere... Power-Packed Blockbuster. Yet another landmark film for Pawan Kalyan Garu! Congrats Director #SriramVenu Garu, Producers Raju Garu, and Sirish Garu, and the entire cast and crew! Much deserved.” The plot of the film revolves around 3 independent girls who are roommates as well who are molested by a group of powerful young men and now have to fight against them in court to prove their innocence. Other than Pawan Kalyan, the Vakeel Saab cast also includes Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla playing the role of the 3 girls along with Prakash Raj, Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill, Vamsi Krishna, and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. The movie will also have a cameo by actor Shruti Hassan. The film is the remake of a famous Hindi film, Pink that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, fans who were waiting for the film’s release turned violent at the theatre on the first day. The movie-goers created a ruckus and vandalised theatre infrastructure after the screening stopped due to a technical glitch. The destruction video from Jogulamba Gadwal, Telangana shows fans venting out their anger while destroying the properties of the theatre. They were spotted breaking the doors of the cinema halls while pulling down the curtains in the clip.

