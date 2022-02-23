Chitrangda Singh Calls Out Airline For Air Hostess' Behaviour; 'teach Them Manners'

After Arya Babbar's troublesome experience while travelling through Go Air, actor Chitrangda Singh recently became an alleged victim of a similar situation while flying through the same airlines. The Desi Boyz actor took to social media and slammed the air hostess of the airline for misbehaving with her fellow passenger during the flight.

Earlier, Raj Babbar's son, Arya Babbar's video went viral on social media in which he indulged in a not-so-fun banter with the pilot of the same airline. It all began when the actor was capturing a video around the cockpit and the pilot allegedly heard the actor cracking a joke on him. It led to a heated argument between them leaving the actor calling him a 'sensitive pilot.'

Chitrangda Singh slams GoAir air hostess for her bad behaviour

Chitrangda Singh recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a short clip of an air hostess of GoAir along with a note slamming her and the airline for her arrogance and bad behaviour. The video clip shows the air hostess wearing a PPE kit and making an announcement. She then added how the air hostess was the rudest and worst one ever and urged the airline to teach her as well as others manners. She further stated how she was very disappointed with all of them and added that it reminded her of one of her worst experiences at Air India.

The caption read, "Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia.” (sic)

Chitrangda Singh further clarified in her next Instagram story that the incident did not involve her but the person sitting next to her on the flight. She then revealed how the air hostess was ill-treating her fellow passenger despite the latter being utterly polite and patient. She further called out the airline and stated that it was just not done for the crew to show such arrogance. Take a look at what she posted.

