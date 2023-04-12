Chitrangda Singh On Taking Break From Acting: I Was Offered Very Bad...

Chitrangda Singh recently recalled a time when she transitioned from acting to other aspects of filmmaking. The actor revealed what prompted her to take a break from acting and why she decided to turn producer in 2018. Chitrangda was last seen in the recent movie Gaslight.

In a recent interview with Mashable, Chitrangda Singh revealed, “To be honest there was this pit in between when I was getting offered some very bad roles.” She recalled the time in 2015-2016 when she was not getting the kind of roles she desired. She then went back to writing, which had been the actor's passion for a long time.

Chitrangda Singh's break from acting

Talking about how she got into writing, Chitrangda recalled that in her 2013 movie, Inkaar, her director Sudhir Mishra encouraged her to write her scenes. She revealed that when she had several inputs to give in a scene, Sudhir Mishra offered her to write the scenes which he then picturised as she wrote. The Gaslight actress revealed that she got a knack for writing from there and since that time she has often turned to pen and paper when she did not fancy any other work.

Chitrangda continued that when she was not getting ‘any good roles’, she had to turn to writing and producing. The actress then wrote the storyboard for the 2018 movie Soorma and went on to produce the film. Speaking on her sporadic acting stint, the actress claims that she is ‘the queen of comebacks’ and she does not have any problems with the phrase.

Chitrangda Singh Bollywood career

In the same interview, Chitrangda also revealed how she got into acting in the first place. She recalled that she was studying to be a doctor and wanted to be a nutritionist for the longest time. The actress then confessed that she was made to walk the ramp in a ragging stint, during her college time. She then joined the fashion society which served as a gateway for modelling and later translated into acting jobs in Bollywood.