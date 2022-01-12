Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was recently hospitalized as she had tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors in charge of the singer announced that the 92-year-old will be under observation for 10-12 days as she was also suffering from pneumonia. Actor Chitrangda Singh took to her Instagram and wished a speedy recovery to Mangeshkar as she shared a black and white reel of her famous song Piya Tose Naina Laage Re.

Being an ardent lover of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, actor Chitrangda Singh took to her Instagram and shared a reel dedicated to the singer. In the video, Chitrangda was seen enacting the famous song Piya Tose Naina Laage Re. As she shared the reel the actor wished speedy recovery for the singer and wrote, "N my love for classics .. one of my favourites by our nightingale @lata_mangeshkar ji. May God keep her blessed with good health #piyatosenainalagere."

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 11, after she contracted the COVID-19 virus. Dr Pratit Samdhani who is treating the 92-year-old singer told ANI that she will be kept under observation for 10-12 days. He further shared that apart from COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia. Samdhani said, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia."

Lata Mangeshkar has a career spanning over 60 years and has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. The veteran singer has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. France conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007. The singer is the eldest of the other Mangeshkar sisters- Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Image: Instagram/@chitrangda/PTI