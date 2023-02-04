Chitrashi Rawat-Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani's Pre-wedding Festivities Begin In Style; See Pics

Chak De India fame 'Komal Chautala' aka Chitrashi Rawat is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani today (February 4). The celebration for the upcoming nuptials began on February 3 and photos from their haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies have been making rounds on social media.

While the actress did not share any pictures from her pre-wedding festivities, her close friends Delnaaz Irani, Moon Banerrjee, and Vidya Malavade gave glimpses of the wedding functions on social media.

Chitrashi Rawat-Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani's haldi ceremony

Chitrashi and Dhruaditya's wedding functions kickstarted with the haldi ceremony. In the viral pictures, the actress can be seen sporting a white and orange printed suit while the groom-to-be has sported a white kurta. The couple flashed their smiles as they were covered in marigold petals.

See the pictures:

Chitrashi Rawat-Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani's mehendi ceremony

For the mehendi ceremony, Chitrashi looked pretty in a light green silk saree teamed with a red blouse. She completed her look with antique earrings and bangles. On the other hand, Dhruvaditya looked handsome in white kurta-pyjamas. The couple was seen grooving to dhol beats along with their friends.

See the photos below:

Chitrashi Rawat-Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani's sangeet ceremony

For the sangeet ceremony, Chitrashi donned a heavily embellished red ensemble featuring golden detailing and Dhruvaditya sported a black kurta. The couple looked made for each other. They also posed for pictures with their friends.

See the photos below:

About Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya's relationship

Reportedly, Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani met on the sets of Prem Mayee (2012) and fell in love. The couple, who have known each other for almost a decade finally, decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance.