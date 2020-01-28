Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Accused Of Forcing 33-year-old Woman To Watch Porn Videos

Ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya has been accused for depriving 33-year-old Divya Kotian of work, demanding commissions from income and forcing her to watch porn videos. According to the complaint letter filed by Kotian at Amboli Police Station and Maharashtra Women's Commission, Ganesh Acharya who became the secretary of IFTCA (Indian Film & Television choreographers association), used to frequently call Divya at his office.

"After Ganesh Acharya became general secretary of IFTICA, he used to call me and ask me to pay Rs. 500 per dancer or else I will not be allowed to do any coordination in the industry. Whenever I used to reach his office for work, I always found him watching porn videos and he even asked me to watch the porn videos," read the complaint letter.

Divya's membership was later canceled by Ganesh Acharya because of which her income stopped for last two months. On Jan 26, 2020, at SGM of IFTICA, Divya decided to go and speak to the committee as she had paid Rs. 1 Lakh for the membership. According to the reports, Acharya was furious to see her at the meeting and asked his fellow female choreographers to beat Divya.

Read full complaint

When Saroj Khan slammed Ganesh Acharya

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan recently came out to speak about her Ganesh Acharya's behaviour. Saroj Khan went all out in pouring out an allegation on him. In a recent conversation with a leading publication, Saroj Khan accused Ganesh Acharya of misusing his position to manipulate the performers.

In December 2019, the All India Film Television Events Dancers Association, which was apparently an initiative by the members of Cine Dancers Association (CDA). And as per reports, the decade-old organisation was not happy with how the group was functioning. Saroj Khan who represents CDA and has been associated with it for over a decade and has accused Ganesh Acharya of forming the new organisation and badmouthing CDA.

She opened up saying Acharya was not only defaming CDA’s reputation but was stealing its dancers by promising them more money. Mentioning that the organisation has given dancers like Remo D’Souza and Ahmed Khan, she also added that both Acharya and his father were also a part of it. Saroj Khan also accused Ganesh Acharya of dividing the dance community by talking all bad things about the company.

