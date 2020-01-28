Choreographer Ganesh Acharya's Brawl Caught On CCTV After 33-yr-old Woman's Complaint

Bollywood's ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya has been accused of depriving 33-year-old Divya Kotian of work, demanding commissions from income and forcing her to watch porn videos. As per a complaint letter filed by Kotian at the Amboli Police Station and Maharashtra Women' Commission, Ganesh Acharya who became the secretary of IFTCA (Indian Film & Television choreographers association), used to frequently call Divya at his office.

CCTV footage accessed

And now, CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV from January 26th shows Ganesh Acharya allegedly asking two choreographers to beat the complainant up. In the visuals, Acharya can be seen walking in, escorted with two people and within just minutes, a physical brawl breaks out between Acharya and Kotian.

As per the complaint filed, Kotian's India Film And Television Choreographers Association membership was later canceled by Ganesh Acharya when she refused to give a commission & declined to become his personal assistant. On Jan 26, 2020, at SGM of IFTICA, Divya decided to go and speak to the committee as she had paid Rs. 1 Lakh for the membership. According to the reports, Acharya was furious to see her at the meeting and allegedly asked his fellow female choreographers to beat Divya.

A few weeks back, Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan came out to speak about Ganesh Acharya's behaviour. In a recent conversation with a leading publication, Saroj Khan accused Ganesh Acharya of misusing his position to manipulate the performers.

In December 2019, the All India Film Television Events Dancers Association, which was apparently an initiative by the members of the Cine Dancers Association (CDA). And as per reports, the decade-old organization was not happy with how the group was functioning. Saroj Khan who represents CDA and has been associated with it for over a decade and has accused Ganesh Acharya of forming the new organization and badmouthing CDA.

