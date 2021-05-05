Choreographer Rahul Shetty makes it to Guinness Book of World Record, pens gratitude note

Renowned choreographer Rahul Shetty is known for his work in songs for films like Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baaghi 2, Housefull 4 and more recently achieved a feat while making it to Guinness Book of World Record for choreographing the largest roller skating dance routine of 270 participants. The record was achieved by Shiv Ganga Roller Skating Club in Belgaum, Karnataka, India. The choreographer took to Instagram and shared the certificate received by the Guinness Book of World Record while expressing his happiness.

Rahul Shetty makes it to the Guinness Book of World Record

“#GRATEFEUL #GODISGREAT AND #GUINNESSWORLDRECORDHOLDER How sometimes few unexpected events happen in your life and you can just be grateful to the almighty about everything... Just received this honour a few days back and I remember as a kid I had this big fat book of Guinness world records and I always used to manifest about this in my early days and I strongly feel this is how I have landed here with this as a lifetime memory. Love and wishes to @shivgangaclub @nikhil.chindak and the kids who performed so well to achieve this feat. and @sandeepkinekar and Sandeep Dance Academy for their amazing skills...God bless you. Love to my main,” he wrote while expressing his honour of holding the record.

Talking about his recent victory excited Rahul in a statement shared, "Guinness world record” - the title itself holds so much importance and honour that being entitled to it for one of my achievements is surreal. Never expected this to happen and when I received the news I was just feeling grateful for it.” He further adds, "When I was really young back in my school days, my parents had got me this big fat GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS which had fancy illustrations and the real pictures of the record holders and I always used to wish if I can ever have my name in that book. So unconsciously I think my mind was already preparing and manifesting for it, later when I started working with Remo D'souza sir who is also a record holder, have his certificate nicely framed hanging up at his office wall with so much pride which I always used to look and admire at almost every day and then today I proudly hold one of the titles on my name with that logo of it just above my name. So it's a moment of pride for my parents and my family while I am just thinking of ways to break another record with my moves."

(Image credit: RAHULDID/ Instagram)