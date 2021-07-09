'Choti' Kangana Ranaut Wins Hearts With Imitation Of 'Queen'; Gets Fun Response From Actor

Considered among the successful and popular actors of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has fans worldwide and this includes people from across age groups. However, a nine-year-old is wooing netizens by imitating her in a near-perfect manner. The fan even managed to catch Kangana’s attention and received a heartwarming response.

Kangana Ranaut's young fan impresess actor

A young girl named Sanam Puri, who goes by the handle ‘Choti Kangna’ has been earning popularity for her imitation of Kangana Ranaut. The child, not just has the same curly hairstyle like the actor, but also enacts dialogues in the same manner.

Right from Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika to the latest Dhaakad, Sanam showcased expressions almost fully resembling Kangana, and performed her dialogues with flair and intensity. She also dressed up in the same manner and even tries to give same poses.

Kangana took to Instagram stories to share one of her posts, where she was posing in the same manner as her in front of a temple. She quipped, “Hey Choti, do you even study or this is what you do whole day?’

The kid replied that she was a 'class topper.'

Kangana and ‘Choti Kangana’ had even met when the Queen star had visited Amritsar a few weeks ago.

Kangana on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana is currently shooting for the film Dhaakad in Budapest. The actor has been sharing updates from the sets, posing in stylish dresses on the streets of the Hungarian city. The movie is an action film, with Kangana playing a Lara Croft-esque role in the movie. Among other films in her kitty, include Thalaivi, which was scheduled to release in April, but has been pushed due to the pandemic. She is working on projects like Tejas, Emergency and Tiku Weds Sheru.

