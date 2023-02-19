Chris Brown On People Hating Him For Assaulting Rihanna In 2009: 'I'm Tired Of Y'all'

American singer Chris Brown has opened up about facing criticism from people over his relationship with Rihanna. The two were in a relationship more than a decade ago. Chris Brown made the “mistake” of beating Rihanna back in 2009, and the singer feels he’s being unjustly punished for it.

The singer took to Instagram and ranted about people’s perception of himself over on his Instagram Story. Chris Brown said in a story composed entirely of text that he is being hated for something he did as a 17-year-old. He added that the very people who hate him also follow rappers Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship, who have, at times, resorted to physical violence.

“I’m f—ing 33. I’m so tired of y’all running with this narrative… you weird a– n—-s are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f— out each other in front of the world. But that’s ok? It’s entertainment? All y’all can suck my d— disrespectfully.”

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram story shared by a Twitter user:

Chris Brown then went on to ask why white celebrities such as Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage, Charlie Sheen and Ozzy Osbourne haven’t been cancelled for their questionable actions. Chris Brown’s rant seems to be in response to the criticism Brown received after announcing his collaboration with Chloe Bailey on the upcoming single How Does It Feel.

Rihanna's Super Bowl performance

Chris Brown's rant comes almost a week after Rihanna's trend-setting performance at the Super Bowl 2023. The singer-songwriter gave her first performance in more than 7 years and subsequently announced her second pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky. She later gave an interview, where she explained why she's unapologetic about being bossy.