Chris Evans Jokes About Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner; Here's Hawk Eye's Response

Chris Evans recently joked with Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner after his accident. The Hawkeye actor is recovering in the wake of his snowplow accident. The 'Avengers' star was run over by a snowplow after using it to rescue his car. The actor has been in recovery ever since.

Chris Evans took to Twitter in order to appreciate the Hollywood actor for persevering through his recovery and joked with the actor. He said that Jeremy Renner is tough, and asked if anyone has checked up on the snowplow.

"That's one tough mf'er,” said Chris Evans in the tweet. "Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???" asked the 'Captain America' star. "Sending so much love," concluded the actor.

Jeremy Renner replied to the joke with his own tweet. He thanked his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star and took Chris Evans’ joke in a healthy fashion. Renner added that he did check back on the PistonBully and it needs refuelling.

"Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel,” replied 'The Borne Legacy' star.

Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel. 😉😂 https://t.co/xOOCNcNHNC — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

Jeremy Renner broke 30 bones after the snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner got into the accident on January 1, as he was trying to secure his car which was stuck in the snow. Using the PistonBully, he successfully brought it back. While he spoke with one of his family members, the snowplow started rolling on its own.

Renner tried to take control of the vehicle but ended up being run over by it. He was airlifted to a medical center after being given first aid by a neighbour, who is a doctor.

One of the representatives of the actor later revealed that the 'Mayor of Kingstown' star incurred "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries." Jeremy Renner underwent urgent surgery the day after and later revealed that he ended up with thirty broken bones after the accident.

Jeremy Renner’s sister Kym told People that the star has been making progress at such a rate that he is “crushing all progress goals.” The Hollywood star is regularly providing fans with his health updates on social media.