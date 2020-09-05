Chris Hemsworth's Fan Encounter To Amitabh Being Stalked, Times Fans Went Beyond Fandom

Celebrities have a huge fan base and most of their fans can do anything to meet their favourite actors. From waiting outside their houses to getting taking selfies with them, fans do it all. But at times, these fans can go a little extra to get attention from their favourite celebs. Here’s taking a look at times when Indian fans went beyond normal fandom.

Chris Hemsworth chased by Indian fan on a bike

Chris Hemsworth took to his social media handle to share the video of him sitting a car while an Indian fan chases him on a bike just to get his autograph. In the video shared by the actor, one can see Hemsworth so worried about his fan getting into an accident as he is riding the bike in one hand and holding the paper in another.

In the video, one can also hear the actor telling his fan, "not in the middle of the road" but it seems like the fan was quite determined in getting his autograph. At the end of the video, one can see Chris Hemsworth giving the fan his autograph. Watch the video below.

Aditya Roy Kapur got a letter from fan written in blood

According to Hindustan Times, back in 2016, Aditya was filming in Kashmir for one of his films. The actor’s fan mail had piled up at his residence in Mumbai. And one of his staff at home was sifting through the mail when they found a letter that had been written in blood. The letter was sent by a fan from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. In the note, the fan had repeatedly expressed her desire to marry the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor’s fan threatens to jump off the first floor of a Mall

According to a report in Mid-day, a Ranbir Kapoor female fan threatened to jump off the mall's first floor if Kapoor hadn't autographed her bareback. The actor was at a loss when he saw a girl in white, waving from the floor above at a crowded mall in New Delhi, trying to hop down to be next to him. The fan kept screaming that if Ranbir did not oblige, she would kill herself. And when all this happened, the girl's fiance was with her too, and the guy didn't know how to deal with her. Ranbir panicked and did all he could to make her happy and decided to beat a precipitous retreat. However, the fan even tried to get into the car with the actor and that is when the security guards took charge of the situation.

A fan stalks Amitabh Bachchan to get a glimpse of him

A female fan kept taking rounds of Amitabh Bachchan's house to get a glimpse of him. And when Jalsa's guards caught her, the fan threatened to commit suicide. And it just not ends there, she also wanted to be employed in Jalsa, so that she could stay close to the actor.

