Chris Pratt Reacts To Varun Dhawan's Fanboy Moment, Hails Indian Fans Before Alien Flick

Hollywood star Chris Pratt who received love from actor Varun Dhawan for his upcoming film The Tomorrow War, sent his regards to the latter for his kind words. While thanking Varun for his kind words, Chris Pratt also gave a big ‘shout out’ to all his fans in India. “Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn,” Pratt wrote on Twitter. Varun on the other hand was totally amazed by the actor’s reply.

Chris Pratt gives shout out to Indian fans

Responding to the shoutout from the actor, Varun wrote, “All love brothaa." He added dinosaur, alien, biceps, a blue heart, and a 'soon' emoji to his tweet. For the unversed, their pleasantry exchange happened after Chris Pratt had posted a teaser for his upcoming movie, The Tomorrow War, last week. Varun Dhawan commented on the video, "Those aliens look scary AF, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit." The Tomorrow War also stars Oscar-winner JK Simmons. It is about an alien invasion in 2051 and Chris plays a soldier from the past who has to fight them off.

"The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet," the official logline read.

According to several media reports, Chris Pratt had earlier shared his views on the coronavirus effect in India. He had also sent his thoughts and prayers to the people while hoping that their government can do the utmost to help with sharing vaccines and giving financial support. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has finally received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and will next be seen in Bhediya, a follow-up to horror-comedies Stree and Roohi. He also has Jug Jug Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in his kitty.

IMAGE: AP/VARUNDVN/Instagram

