Chris Pratt Remembers His Struggling Days On Sets Of 'The Terminal List'

Chris Pratt remembered his struggling days when he first started out as an actor in Hollywood. The actor shared his list of struggles and all the things he initially faced before becoming a successful actor. Chris Pratt posted a picture of a clap from the sets of The Terminal List and later went on to reflect on how far he has come in terms of his career.

Chris Pratt recalls struggling days

Chris Pratt began by addressing the fact that the team of The Terminal List began principal photography. He then went on to talk about the film and said that it is based on a novel by Jack Carr which went on to become the best seller. He also mentioned that his project will be coming to Amazon soon. Chris Pratt praised director Antonie Fuqua and said that they last worked together in Magnificent 7. The actor then took a few moments to reflect on the length of his career and said that as he looks around, he can see the trailers, the trucks, the cast. He clarified that the group is adhering to safety measures and has been wearing protective gear and thus abiding by full safety as recommended by the government and health organizations.

Chris Pratt exclaimed that it is hard for him to believe that it has been 20 years since he was just another man with a dream. He said that he used to live in a van at that point in his life and he had just moved to Los Angeles. He added that he only had two pairs of shorts, one sweater and some rollerblades in a duffel bag when he first moved to LA. The actor said that the town has been good to him and for that reason he is grateful, he also admitted that Hollywood often gets a “bad wrap”. He clarified that everyone gets their fair share of weirdos and wackos. However, Chris Pratt believed that it is this aspect in life that makes more room for talent, hard work and willingness to never stop learning. He then went on to end his caption by saying that he is still just as hungry as he was 20 years ago, and equally determined to surprise his audience with his upcoming projects.