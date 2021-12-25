Christmas 2021: Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor & Other Actors Celebrate The Festival Of Joy

Quick links:
Kareena Kapoor, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, stepped out with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh.
Arjun Kapoor was spotted outside partner Malaika Arora's house. The actor wore a red sweatshirt and paired it with colourful sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.
Tara Sutaria was spotted with Aadar Jain as they attended actor Kunal Kapoor's Christmas brunch together.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.