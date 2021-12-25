Last Updated:

Christmas 2021: Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor & Other Actors Celebrate The Festival Of Joy

Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more were spotted in the city as they celebrated Christmas 2021. See pics.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Christmas 2021
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh celebrated Christmas with kids at a fan event in Mumbai. 

Christmas 2021
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor wore a colourful sweater and clicked selfies with his young fans. 

Christmas 2021
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, stepped out with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. 

Christmas 2021
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor attended the Christmas party with her family at Prithvi Theatre. 

Christmas 2021
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor was spotted outside partner Malaika Arora's house. The actor wore a red sweatshirt and paired it with colourful sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. 

Christmas 2021
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tara Sutaria was spotted with Aadar Jain as they attended actor Kunal Kapoor's Christmas brunch together. 

Christmas 2021
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan wore a bright purple ensemble as he stepped out in the city. 

Christmas 2021
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Maliaka Arora was papped with her son Arhaan Khan as the two went about their Christmas plans for the day.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Christmas 2021, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur keep it stylish as they kick-start 'Jersey' promotions

Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur keep it stylish as they kick-start 'Jersey' promotions
IN PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann, Nora & others attend mega screening with cast of '83'

IN PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann, Nora & others attend mega screening with cast of '83'
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com