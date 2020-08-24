Chunky Panday Goes ‘OMG’ After Watching Ananya Panday's 'Khaali Peeli' Teaser

Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli is finally out with a teaser. This film also features Student of the Year 2 actor, Ananya Panday in the lead role. Recently, Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Pandey took to Instagram to share the Khaali Peeli teaser.

Chunky Pandey captioned the Instagram post with his iconic dialogue, ‘OMG’. The caption read, “OMG what a teaser of #khaalipeeli ðŸ¤©ðŸ˜ðŸ¥°â¤ðŸ’ƒðŸ•ºðŸš•ðŸŒ“”. Several fans showered their love on Chunky Pandey’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some showered their love on the Khaali Peeli teaser some appreciated Ananya Panday in the comments section. Further, Khaali Peeli actor Ishaan Khatter also liked Chunky Pandey’s Instagram post. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Khaali Peeli teaser

The Khaali Peeli teaser features the city of Mumbai. Ishaan Khatter features as a taxi driver who has also been accused of committing a crime. On the other hand, Ananya Panday features as a dancer in the teaser. The two appear to be escaping with jewellery and cash in a ‘kaali-peeli’ taxi. The film seems to be named after the typical Mumbai taxis popularly referred to as ‘kaali-peeli’. The taxi also appears to have a unique number plate i.e. 6969.

More about Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli is set to star the Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaideep will play the role of the antagonist in the film. This film is directed by Maqbool Khan and co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. Khaali Peeli will have a direct to digital release on the streaming platform Zee5.

Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday share Khaali Peeli teaser

Recently, Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday also shared the teaser of their upcoming film. Ishaan captioned the post as, “ðŸš•Shaano ki à¤¬à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥€ mein aa rela hai ik à¤¡à¥‡à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾! Chal abb batti bujha, aur dekh #KhaaliPeeli ka à¤—à¤°à¤®à¤¾ à¤—à¤°à¤® teaser ðŸ”¥

Directed by @macriaan. Coming soon ðŸš•@ananyapanday @jaideepahlawat @aliabbaszafar @ihimanshumehra @zeestudiosofficial @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani @adilafsarz @offsideent @ZeeMusicCompany”. You can check out Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post here:

Ananya Panday also shared the Khaali Peeli teaser on Instagram. She captioned the post as, “Khaali Peeli ðŸš•

Chale toh à¤¤à¥€à¤–à¥€ à¤›à¥à¤°à¥€, phate toh à¤§à¤®à¤¾à¤•à¤¾! ðŸ’¥ Bole toh à¤¬à¤µà¤¾à¤² hai yeh ladki ðŸ˜‰ Bachke rehna nahi toh #KhaaliPeeli lafda ho jaayega ðŸš•

Directed by @macriaan â¤ï¸ Coming soon! ðŸŽ¬ @ishaankhatter ðŸ§¨ @jaideepahlawat ðŸ˜Ž @aliabbaszafar @ihimanshumehra @zeestudiosofficial @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani @adilafsarz @offsideent @ZeeMusicCompany ðŸŽ¥”. You can check out the Instagram post here.

