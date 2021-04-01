Chunky Panday Celebrates April's Fool Day The 'Akhri Pasta' Way: Watch

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday took to Instagram on the occasion of April Fools' Day to share a hilarious video that is truly unmissable. Along with the video, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing on how hilarious the video is and commented on all things funny.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chunky Panday shared a video from the Housefull series where he essays the role of Akhri Pasta. In the video, he can be seen talking about how for engagement one needs Akhri Pasta, for a wedding one will need Akhri Pasta and for a honeymoon also one will need Akhri Pasta. Towards the end he is heard saying his famous dialogue, “Imma joking”.

Along with the video, he also penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “@nadiadwalagrandson Going the Aakhri Pasta way as we celebrate #aprilfoolsday ðŸ˜…#SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull2”. Take a look at Chunky Panday's Instagram post below.

As soon as Chunky Panday shared the post online, fans were left in splits and went on to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users added many laughing emoticons, while some recalled the actor’s character in the film. One of the users wrote, “love this scene”. Another one wrote, “this is too funny, can’t get my eyes off the video”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, Chunky Panday often goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Before this post, the actor shared a happy family picture where they all can be seen all smiles for the camera. Along with the post, he also wrote, “Midnight Sunday Brunch at @bastianmumbai ðŸ¾ðŸ¥‚ðŸºâ¤”. Take a look at the post below.

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday will be seen reprising his role as Aakhri Pasta in the upcoming film Housefull 5. The film will also star Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and many more in lead roles. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and the makers have not yet revealed any details about the same.

Image source: Chunky Panday Instagram

