Chunky Panday Pens Heartfelt Note For Her Mother; Recalls Her Words From His Childhood

Chunky Panday’s mother, Snehalata Panday recently passed away on Saturday, July 10; several celebrities paid respect to her by attending her last rites. Even the actor mourned the demise of his mother by sharing a bunch of her cherishing memories on social media with all his fans along with a touching note to his mother. Many artists from the industry reacted to his post online while his fans sent condolences for the loss.

Chunky Panday reminisces his mother’s words

Chunky Panday recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of beautiful pictures of his mother, after he lost her a few days back. In the first one, he posted a cherishing memory of them together in which they can be seen lovingly gazing at his mother as she smiles for the camera. In the next one, he dug out another precious photo of them together as the family posed together. He also added a memorable photo of his parents together while in the next one, he shared his mother’s picture in which she was seen posing with her grandkids. In the end, he shared yet another photo of her where she was seen having a candid moment with her daughter-in-law, Bhavana Panday.

In the caption, Chunky Panday recalled a quote that his mother used to say always during his childhood when he was a naughty kid. He wrote, “M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid.” The actor then confessed how he realised it now and stated how much they will miss her.

Chunky Panday’s wife, Bhavana Panday, and other celebrities namely Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Divyenndu, Kalyani Saha, Amrita Arora, Kanika Kapoor, Punit Malhotra and others sent love to the actor by dropping in hearts emojis in the comments section on social media. Some of them also sent their deepest condolences to him and his family during these tough times. Many of his fans also stated in the comments how they felt sorry for his loss and prayed that God blessed her soul while, the rest poured in hearts and flowers emojis in the comments section.

IMAGE: CHUNKY PANDAY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.