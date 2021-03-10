Chunky Panday Wishes His 'pudding' Rysa On B'day; Mom Bhavana Calls Her 'Best Negotiator'

On March 10, 2021, Chunky Panday took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring himself, his wife, Bhavana Pandey and their daughter, Rysa. Sharing the pictures, Chunky wished his daughter, Rysa on her birthday. In the throwback pictures, Chunky along with his wife and daughter can be seen posing and flashing a bright smile. In the caption, he called his daughter ‘pudding’.

Chunky Panday drops throwback pic on Rysa Pandey's birthday

In the first picture, one can see him posing with Rysa in a forest-like area. The second picture showed Chunky holding his daughter from the back and posing along with his wife. This picture seems to have captured during Christmas as one can see a snowman in the background. The third picture is a throwback one where young Rysa can be seen holding her father and enjoying the sunshine. As for the caption, Chunky penned, “Happy Happy Happy birthday my Darling Rysa Pudding @rice_and_more” with a string of emoticons.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to drop their wishes in the comments. A fan commented, “HAPPY birthday rysa god bless you with full of love and happiness to uh” with gift and cake emojis. Another one wrote, “Reason why Rysa is called Rice Pudding her cuteness” with a pair of starry-eyes emoticon. A netizen commented, “Sweetest Father-Daughter duo”. Another one wrote, “May God always bless this wonderful girl and her family”.

Bhavana Pandey, too, took to her Instagram and dropped a throwback post on Rysa Pandey's birthday. In the video, one can see her stating that ‘she won’t buy a doll next year’. Rysa wore a printed white t-shirt and a bandana on her head. The picture showed her posing with a doll in her hand. Bhavana captioned the post as, “Birthday Girl!!! The best negotiator ever!! Swipe right to see ‘next year’. Love you!!! @rice_and_more ‘#birthdayeve’”.

Many of her fans and followers wished Rysa, while several others dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Deanne Panday commented, "hahahaha my cutie" with several laughing face emojis. Seema Khan called her, "Rysuuuu" with several red hearts. Tiger Shroff, too, called her 'So cute'.

Image Source: Chunky Panday's Instagram

