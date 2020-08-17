Chunky Panday Talks About Online Trolls; Advises Daughter Ananya To 'use It As A Tool'

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday recently talked about Twitter trolls and the backlashes a public figure faces on social media. In a recent interview with the New Indian Express, Chunky Panday spoke about social media trolls and had a piece of advice for daughter-actor Ananya Panday to learn to use them as a tool as it cannot become her personality. The actor also commented on the current insider-outsider debate in the industry that is taking place.

Chunky Panday on Twitter troll & nepotism

Interestingly, Chunky Panday asserted that Ananya has to treat trolls like an individual treats their phone. He added that a public figure cannot get emotional because of online criticism. Panday further added that as a father, he feels appalled to see his kids being attacked on social media platforms.

As the conversation moved ahead, the 57-year-old actor had a brief conversation about the insider and outsider debate in the industry. While referring to daughter Ananya, Chunky shared that she knew exactly how she got her first film. Adding further, he said that when it comes to an insider and an outsider, the moment an actor signs their first film, they become an insider. He stated that the careers of the two actors cannot be compared ever. He also stated that there are always hits and misses in careers.

Explaining further, the Housefull actor shared the experience of his 33 year-journey in the Hindi cinema. Panday added that an aspiring actor enters the industry and gets busy; later, someone else gets their roles. Chunky does not see anything such as an insider or outsider, he said. To conclude his conversation, the Aag Hi Aag actor said that everyone in the industry, who accepts anyone, is like a companion and co-worker.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has often faced online trolls for her remarks. A few months before, she turned into a trending topic on the internet after her struggle comment on Rajeev Masand's roundtable made headlines. After facing backlashes on social media, the Student Of The Year 2 actor took an initiative named So Positive, an online community to create awareness on social media bullying.

