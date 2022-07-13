'Chup': R Balki Explains Decision To Cast Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan In One Frame

Celebrated filmmaker R Balki recently gave a glimpse of what he is about to bring to the viewers in his upcoming film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, which refers to the criticism legendary star Guru Dutt received after his film Kaagaz Ke Phool. The director unveiled a teaser of the film featuring Bollywood star Sunny Deol and South actor Dulquer Salmaan. As the two actors will share the screen space for the first time, Balki recently opened up on the film's casting and the reason behind choosing the two stars.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, R Balki talked about his upcoming film and also its casting. Talking about the film's reference to Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool and its aftermath, the filmmaker revealed said, "Chup is a thriller and there are a lot of Guru Dutt references in the film."

However, the director further clarified that the film is not based on Guru Dutt but the viewers will hear a lot of him throughout the story. He further added, "Basically, it's about the artist in him."

R Balki on casting Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan

While talking to Pinkvilla, R Balki revealed that the two actors have been cast for a particular reason in Chup. He mentioned how he cast actors who he feels are closest to the characters in the story. The actor added how the movie is a never-seen-before commercial thriller which he found relevant in the present time.

R Balki said, "I like to cast people not so much unexpectedly, but based on who I feel is closest to my character." "This is a commercial film, a commercial thriller, but in a world never done before. The thought is very relevant today and the narrative isn't different from what we usually see. It's a new space for Sunny sir, but there is nothing unusual," he added.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist teaser

On the occasion of Guru Dutt's birth anniversary, R Balki unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Chup. The teaser gave a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the film. The short clip saw Dulquer Salmaan's character creating flowers with paper, which refers to Guru Dutt's film Kaagaz Ke Phool. It further gives a sneak peek into Sunny Deol's fierce avatar.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@komalnahta/@dulquer